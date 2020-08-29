e-paper
NEET, JEE exams: NSUI leaders on hunger strike in Goa

Three leaders of the Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Saturday sat on indefinite hunger strike here demanding that JEE and NEET examinations be postponed.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 17:14 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Panaji
The leaders, including NSUI’s Goa unnit chief Ahraz Mulla, Prasenjeet Dhage and Naushad Chawdhari, also demaded that college fees be waived by 60 per cent in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Dhage alleged some colleges are charging Rs 60,000- 70,000 in fees from students which is putting huge financial burden on parents.

He said the fast will continue till the Central government agrees to defer JEE and NEET exams.

On Friday, ministers of six non-BJP states moved the supreme court against its August 17 order allowing the exams.

The top court had refused to interfere with the conduct of the medical and engineering entrance exams, saying that life must go on and students can’t lose a precious year due to the pandemic.

