NEET, JEE Mains 2020: Uttarakhand govt ready for exams, says it has held board exams for more students

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 11:21 IST

As states write to the Central government for postponement of NEET-JEE exams, Uttarakhand government officials say that they will be following the Centre’s guidelines and conduct the exams.

Officials said that board exams were also conducted in the state which has more number of students appearing compared to the entrance exams.

Pankaj Pandey, secretary in-charge of medical education in the state said, “Exams will be conducted in the state as per the guidelines of the Central government. Board examinations were also conducted in the state amid Covid-19 epidemic which has more number of candidates appearing for the exams compared to NEET-JEE. These exams will also be conducted following all safety norms.”

With heavy rains lashing different parts of the Himalayan state and roads being blocked due to landslides triggered by rains, many students have raised the issue of difficulty in reaching exam centres.

Members from the state unit of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest on Wednesday demanding postponement of the entrance exams. The protesters burned an effigy of Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, union minister of education.

Mohan Bhandari, state president of NSUI said, “Why does the government want to risk the lives of so many students from across the country. In our state, most of the roads are blocked due to landslides, then there is a pandemic situation; amid such situations the government wants students to sit for exams.”

“Many exam centres are also asking students to get a Covid-19 test done before sitting for the exam; not everyone can afford to get a test done or have access to it…” added Bhandari.

When asked about how the students will reach the exam centres with roads blocked in the state, Madan Kaushik, cabinet minister and spokesperson for the state government said that if there are any issues reported by districts due to monsoon then it will be conveyed to the Centre but otherwise exams will be conducted as scheduled.

“We have not received any information from the districts yet on students approaching them to postpone the exam due to roads being blocked frequently. If there are such problems, then it will be conveyed to the Central government and some solution will be looked into, but till then we will follow the Centre’s guidelines and conduct the exams,” said Kaushik.