NEET MDS 2021: Online registration to begin today at nbe.edu.in, here’s how to apply

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 11:49 IST

NEET MDS 2021: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will begin the online registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2021 on Monday, October 26, 2020, on its official website.

“The Online Application Forms for NEET-MDS 2021 shall be live on 26th October 2020 at 5:00 PM,” reads the statement flashing on the official website.

Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for NEET MDS 2021 online at nbe.edu.in on or before November 15, 2020, till 11:55 pm.

The admit card for NEET MDS 2021 examination will be issued on December 9, 2020. The board will conduct the NEET MDS 2021 on December 16, 2020.

Candidates belonging to the General and OBC category are required to pay an examination fee of Rs 4425 (including GST), while for SC, ST, PWD candidates, the examination fee is Rs 3245 (including GST).

How to apply for NEET MDS 2021:

Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the tab that reads “NEET MDS 2021”

Click on the available registration link for NEET MDS 2021

Fill in all the requisite information

Using the login credentials sent to candidates’ email address and phone number, log in to the account

Provide the necessary details of the qualifying examination, personal information, and exam centre preference

Pay the examination fee and submit

Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.