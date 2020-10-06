NEET OMR answer sheet released at ntaneet.nic.in, raise objections before October 7

education

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the scanned images of the NEET OMR answer sheets and the recorded responses of the candidates on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can challenge the OMR sheets online at ntaneet.nic.in on or before October 7, 2020, till 6 pm.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, by providing appropriate representations. For each objections raised, candidates will have to pay a processing fee of Rs 1000, which will be refunded if the challenge is found to be correct.

“The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit/Credit card/Net Banking upto 8 pm of 7.10.2020,” reads the official notice.

Candidates must note that challenges received through mail or post will not be entertained.

Direct link to check the NEET OMR sheet

How to check the NEET OMR sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “OMR Challenge”

Step 3: A new page will appear on the display screen

Step 4:Key in your credentials and login

Step 5: The NEET 2020 OMR sheet will be displayed on the screen