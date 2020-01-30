e-paper
NEET PG 2020 results expected to be declared soon at nbe.edu.in

NEET PG 2020 results expected to be declared soon at nbe.edu.in

The NTA conducted the medical entrance examination on January 5, 2020, at various centres. Read on to know more...

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 12:21 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET PG 2020 results. (HT file)
NEET PG 2020 results. (HT file)
         

The National Board of Examinations is expected to declare the NEET PG 2020 results soon. As per the NEET PG 2020 official notification, “The result for NEET-PG 2020 will be declared by 31st January 2020.”

Students who have appeared in the examination will be able to download their NEET PG Result 2020 online at nbe.edu.in after it is declared.

Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more updates. The NTA conducted the medical entrance examination on January 5, 2020, at various centres.

NEET PG Result 2020: How to check

•Visit the official website

•On the home page, look for NEET PG 2020 Result and click on it

•Key in your credentials and log in

•NEET PG Result 2020 will appear on the display screen

•Download the result and take its printout for future use.

