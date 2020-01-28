NEET PG Result 2020 will be declared by January 31 at nbe.edu.in

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 10:41 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release NEET PG 2020 result by January 31. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test result will be declared on the exam conducting authority’s official website at nbe.edu.in https://nbe.edu.in/.

Candidates should keep their registration number and admit card handy while checking scores. The NTA conducted the medical entrance examination on January 5.

NEET PG Result 2020: Steps to check score

Step 1: Log on to the official website at nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Look for NEET PG 2020 Result and click on it

Step 3: Enter the required candidate details, including registration number and password

Step 4: Students can then go ahead and download NEET PG Result 2020

Step5: Take a printout and keep it for future use

The NEET PG examination is held for admission in all MD/MS/PG Diploma courses across the country. This was the first time when NTA conduct the NEET PG examination for All India Institute Of Medical Sciences and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research as well.

No other entrance examination, either at state or institution level, shall be valid for entry to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses. NEET is mandatory even for foreign nationals seeking admission in medical courses in India.