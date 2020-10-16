e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET Result 2020 to be declared today at ntaneet.nic.in, here’s how to download scorecard

NEET Result 2020 to be declared today at ntaneet.nic.in, here’s how to download scorecard

NTA NEET Result 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the NEET 2020 Results today, October 16.Candidates who have taken the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) will be able to check their rank and scorecard online at ntaneet.nic.in.

education Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 08:13 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET Result 2020 to be declared today
NEET Result 2020 to be declared today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

NEET Result 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the NEET 2020 Results today, October 16.Candidates who have taken the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) will be able to check their rank and scorecard online after the result is declared.The result will be declared and uploaded on the official website at nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in.

NTA NEET 2020 Result to be declared today| Live Updates

NTA had conducted the NEET-UG 2020 on September 13. A total of 15.9 lakh candidates were registered for the exam and 85-90% of them appeared amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The exam was conducted in pen and paper mode. NTA had conducted a phase 2 of NEET on October 12 for candidates who couldn’t take the exam on September 13 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Read More: NEET aspirant claims full marks after tallying with answer key, hopeful of topper rank

NTA conducts NEET -UG every year for candidates who wish to take admission in undergraduate medical or dental courses in the country. Usually, the exam is conducted in the month of May but it was postponed twice due to Coronavirus related lockdown.

Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to download their scorecard online by following these steps: 

Visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in

Click on the result link flashing on the homepage that reads NEET-UG Result 2020

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your roll number and date of birth to login

Your NEET-UG 2020 Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

top news
Imran Khan window dresses Pak record on terror, gets groups to change tactics
Imran Khan window dresses Pak record on terror, gets groups to change tactics
CBI, US authorities crack down on fraud scheme targeting American senior citizens
CBI, US authorities crack down on fraud scheme targeting American senior citizens
Centre plans to enrol 250 million migrants through its portal
Centre plans to enrol 250 million migrants through its portal
Remdesivir, HCQ have little or no effect in Covid-19 treatment: WHO
Remdesivir, HCQ have little or no effect in Covid-19 treatment: WHO
India has one of lowest Covid-19 deaths per mn population globally: Govt
India has one of lowest Covid-19 deaths per mn population globally: Govt
A Covid-19 twist in Delhi’s fight against bad air?
A Covid-19 twist in Delhi’s fight against bad air?
UP Dalit teen’s body found with limbs tied, kin allege rape
UP Dalit teen’s body found with limbs tied, kin allege rape
‘ABD better than Kohli, Smith, Kane, Babar and Joe Root’
‘ABD better than Kohli, Smith, Kane, Babar and Joe Root’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In