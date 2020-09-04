e-paper
Home / Education / NEST Admit Card 2020 released at nextexam.in, exam on September 29

NEST Admit Card 2020 released at nextexam.in, exam on September 29

NEST Admit Card 2020 has been released at nestexam.in. The exam will be held on September 29. Check direct link and steps to download admit card here.

education Updated: Sep 04, 2020 16:20 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2020 admit card has been released. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their NEST 2020 admit card online from the official website, nestexam.in. The screening test will be held on September 29.

NEST 2020 is conducted for candidates seeking admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

Direct link to download NEST 2020 Admit Card

How To Download NEST 2020 Admit Card:

Visit the official website at nestexam.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Download Admit Card’

Key in your User ID and password

Your NEST Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

About NEST:

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is a compulsory test for students seeking admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai. Both NISER and UM-DAE CEBS were set up by Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India in 2007. Their mandate is to train scientific manpower for carrying out cutting edge scientific research and for providing input to scientific programmes of Department of Atomic Energy and other applied science institutions in the country. NEST 2020 will be conducted in around 90 cities [see list] across India. The brochure gives the detailed procedure for applying for the test, syllabus of the test and various deadlines.

