NEST Result 2019 to be declared today at nestexam.in

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019 result will be declared on Monday, June 17. The NEST 2019 result will announced at 5pm on the official website of NEST 2019.

The NEST 2019 was held at multiple Centres across India on June 1, 2019 (Saturday) over two separate sessions.

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is a mandatory online entrance test for getting admission to the 5-year Integrated MSc Program at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) Mumbai.

Both the NISER and UM-DAE CEBS were started by the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India in 2007. Their objective is to train scientific manpower for implementing cutting edge scientific research and for giving inputs to the scientific programmes of the Department of Atomic Energy and other applied science institutions in India.

The NEST application process started on January 7, 2019.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 12:41 IST