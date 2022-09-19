Ahead of UG admissions, UGC's warning to universities, students on ragging

As the admission season for undergraduate courses at universities is about to start, the top higher education regulator of the country UGC has warned students and universities regarding the practice of ragging at campuses.

Ragging is a criminal offence and higher education institutions must follow regulations set by the commission to prevent it, UGC said.

“…ragging is a criminal offence and UGC has framed regulations on curbing the menace of ragging in higher educational institutions in order to prohibit, prevent and eliminate the scourge of ragging. These regulations are mandatory and all institutions are required to take necessary steps for its implementation in toto including the monitoring mechanism,” it said.

Any violation of these regulations will be viewed seriously, UGC said, and added if any institution fails to take adequate steps to prevent ragging or does not act in accordance with these regulations or fails to punish perpetrators it will attract punitive action against the institution.

The commission has asked universities to form anti-ragging committee, anti-ragging squad and cell, place CCTV camers at vital points, alarm bells and organise seminars as preventive measures. It has also asked institutions to update their websites with contact details of nodal officers appointed for the purpose.

“Regular interaction and counseling with the students, identification of trouble-triggers and mention of Anti-Ragging warning in the institution's E-prospectus and E-information booklets/brochures must be ensured.”

Surprise inspection of hostels, students, accommodation, canteens, rest cum recreational rooms, toilets, bus-stands must be carried out & Anti-Ragging posters must be displayed at all prominent places like Admission centre, Departments, Library, canteen, Hostel, Common facilities etc," UGC said.

Addressing students, the commission said if they are in distress due to ragging related incidents, they can call the National Anti-Ragging Helpline 1800-180-5522 or e-mail at helplin@antiragqins.in.

In case of an emergency, they can contact UGC monitoring agency centre for Youth (c4Y) on O9818044577.

UGC further asked HEIs to make it compulsory for students and parents to submit an online undertaking every academic year.