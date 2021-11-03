AICTE Scholarship 2022: Registration begins, institutes and students can apply

All India Council for Technical Education has started the registration process for AICTE Scholarship 2022. All the AICTE approved institutes and students studying can apply for the disbursement of various scholarship scheme through the official site of AICTE on aicte-india.org.

The last date for creation of student ID by the Institutes/ Online submission of application forms by the student for AICTE PG Scholarship is till December 31, 2021, AICTE Pragati Scholarship Scheme, Saksham Scholarship Scheme and AICTE Swanath Scholarship Scheme is till November 30, 2021. However, the last date for verification by the Institute for AICTE PG Scholarship is till January 15, 2022 and for others is till December 15, 2021.

The scholarship amount for PG courses is ₹12,400/- per month per student. The Scholarship is tenable for 24 months or for the duration of the course i.e. from the date of commencement of classes till the date of completion of the classes whichever is lower and is not extendable under any circumstances.

The Swanath Scholarship Scheme will provide ₹50000/- amount per annum for every year of study i.e. maximum 4 years duration for first year admitted Degree students and maximum 3 years for Diploma Students as lump sum amount towards payment of college fee, purchase of computer, stationeries, books, equipment, software etc.

Saksham scholarship also grants ₹50000/- for both degree and diploma courses to the speciality disabled students and Pragati scholarship scheme is for girl students of ₹50000/- amount per year for both degree and diploma courses.

#AICTEdge#AICTE #SCHOLARSHIP #Schemes 2021-22#Online applications are invited from AICTE approved inst./ students studying in AICTE approved inst./ courses for A.Y. 2021-22 for disbursement of following #scholarships through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to eligible students. pic.twitter.com/830oFCiBrF — AICTE (@AICTE_INDIA) November 3, 2021