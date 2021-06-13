AKTU to pay fees for all students who lost parent to Covid-19

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has announced that it will foot the entire fee for the remainder of the sessions of those students who lost a parent to Covid-19.

It has been decided to provide this benefit to students of both private and government institutions associated with the university. Also, it has been decided by the university to provide assistance of ₹5 lakh to the family members of teachers working in government and private institutions who died due to a Covid-19 infection.

These decisions were taken at the finance committee meeting of University held on Saturday. The meeting was held under Vinay Kumar Pathak, vice-chancellor of the University.

"The university has decided to bear the fees for all the remaining sessions of all such students whose parent passed away due to Covid-19," said Pathak.

It was also decided to establish a centre of excellence to promote high-level research in the field of biotechnology. This centre of excellence will be established at the university's Centre for Advanced Studies, Lucknow. A budgetary provision of about ₹6 crore has been sanctioned for setting up this centre.

In the meeting, a green signal was given to conduct the B Tech Biotech course at the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Lucknow, in self-financing mode, said AKTU spokesman, Asheesh Misra.

For providing health care and medical facilities to the university family and their associated persons during the pandemic, it has been decided to reward Dr Ayush Srivastava, assistant registrar, Tulsiram, driver, AKTU and Ashok Kumar, ambulance driver, IET, Lucknow. It was decided to give ₹50,000 to Dr Ayush Srivastava, ₹10,000 each to Tulsiram and Ashok Kumar.

Those who attended the meeting included special secretary, technical education, Kripashankar, pro-vice chancellor Vineet Kasal, university finance officer GP Singh, registrar Nand Lal Singh, controller of examinations Rajiv Kumar, dean, faulty of architecture, Vandana Sehgal and others.