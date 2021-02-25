IND USA
Allahabad University campus. (HT)
Allahabad University’s UG annual exams from April 15, schedule out

  • The Allahabad University (AU) will conduct its annual examinations for undergraduate students enrolled in the university and the constituent colleges for the academic session 2020-21 in the online mode from April 15.
By K Sandeep Kumar
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:40 AM IST

The Allahabad University (AU) will conduct its annual examinations for undergraduate students enrolled in the university and the constituent colleges for the academic session 2020-21 in the online mode from April 15. Ramendra Singh, controller of examinations, has released a detailed schedule of exams for the benefit of students, university officials said.

For second and third-year students of undergraduate courses including BA, BSc, BSc Home Science and BCom, examinations will be held between April 15 and June 1. These exams will be conducted in the first shift of the day from 8am to 10 am. The second-year examinations will be conducted in the second shift from 2pm to 4pm from April 15 to May 23, Singh added.

The UG exams will be held over a period of around 45 days. Only four questions will be asked in the exam and students will have to solve all four questions in just 12 pages of the answer-sheet. The controller of examinations said that the time-table of PG courses will be released shortly.

Singh said that a page limit of three pages per question has been set. The answer to a new question has to be written on a new page. The time duration of the written examination has been fixed at two hours. Examinees will be given an additional time of 30 minutes, so that they can convert their answer sheets to PDF format and upload the same. Maximum marks of each question will be decided by the departments concerned, he explained.

Students have also been suggested to retain a screenshot of the answer-sheet with them before uploading. All online examinations will be under the supervision of the controller of examinations.

Likewise, AU’s autonomous Ewing Christian College (ECC) has also completed preparations for conducting the UG and PG semester examinations from March 15. The college's controller of exams, ADM David, said that in the online examination, the candidates will have to solve seven questions. A time of three hours has been fixed for this. Four short answers and three long answers will have to be answered in the answer sheets. A detailed exam schedule will be announced soon, he added.

