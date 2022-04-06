Amul & SAP India announce plans to provide digital literacy to 100,000+ children

Indian dairy giant Amul and the Indian arm of leading business software corporation SAP India on Tuesday announced their joint plans to provide digital literacy and skilling interventions to 100,000+ children and adolescents. This is a part of their larger plan to deliver an inclusive and sustainable community development to 1.5 million rural Indians. One of the highlights of this plan is to provide financial literacy and entrepreneurship opportunities to 20,000 women.

In a joint press conference held at Anand in Gujarat on Tuesday, it was announced that the key objectives of this initiative will be achieved by providing Coding and 21st Century Skills to children, adolescents and others in remote villages, building a STEM-focused learning environment, empowering women by teaching them digital-financing skills and functional communications and supporting farmer livelihoods by helping them in planting fruit-bearing saplings etc.

Speaking at the occasion, RS Sodhi, Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Ltd, (Amul) said, “our collaboration with SAP is a step forward in bringing these rural communities into mainstream by empowering them to hone essential future skills and turn their dreams into a reality. Our hope is that it will go a long way in nation building and creating an Atmanirbhar India."

Kulmeet Bawa, President, and Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent, said, “Technology can act as a catalyst in shaping India’s journey to an inclusive and sustainable economy. While urban development projects such as smart cities and futuristic mobility are reflective of this potential, true progress of India lies in the development of her villages. Our work with Amul is an expansion of this vision and will provide citizens with the information and tools they need to succeed. As India continues to lead global action on sustainability, collaboration like ours will also provide the critical foundation for an inclusive and resilient future in which no one is left behind.”

Pratham Infotech Foundation, an NGO organisation that works to close the digital divide in India, will lead Amul and SAP India's collaborative outreach.