IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / News / Army recruitment exam in Punjab postponed in view of rising COVID-19 cases
Army recruitment exam in Punjab postponed in view of rising COVID-19 cases(ANI)
Army recruitment exam in Punjab postponed in view of rising COVID-19 cases(ANI)
news

Army recruitment exam in Punjab postponed in view of rising COVID-19 cases

The Army on Saturday postponed to April 25 the common entrance examination for recruiting general duty personnel in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in Punjab.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 08:51 PM IST

Ludhiana (Punjab), Mar 27 (PTI) The Army on Saturday postponed to April 25 the common entrance examination for recruiting general duty personnel in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in Punjab.

The examination to be held on March 28 has been postponed to April 25 on the advice of the district administration due to hike in coronavirus cases, officials said.

The officials at Army recruiting office Ludhiana said the candidates, who have successfully completed the physical and medical examination, were to appear for the common entrance examination.

These candidates are from Ludhiana, Moga, Rupnagar and SAS Nagar (Mohali).

The Army recruiting office Ludhiana had conducted a recruitment rally from December 7 to 27, 2020. PTI CORR VSD SNE

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
army recruitment in ludhiana indian army recruitment rally indian army military police recruitment joininidanarmy.nic.in + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP