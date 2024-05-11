Assam 12th Results 2024: Education Minister says marksheet issue in Cachar resolved, students point out irregularities

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has informed that the case, involving 150 students in Assam's Cachar district who did not get marks of the higher secondary final examination results declared on Thursday, has been resolved. Assam 12th Results 2024: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has said the the issue of marksheets in Cachar has been resolved, However, students have pointed out irregularities. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the state education minister wrote, “This issue of Cachar district has been resolved. Students can download their mark sheet with marks in all subjects they appeared.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Among the 150 students are those students who secured the top-10 position in the class-10 final examination in 2022.

Meanwhile, the students said that they had downloaded the marksheets again and it was the same as the earlier. Responding to Pegu's post, a student named Nehal Tanti wrote, "Still shows the same."

Biswadeep Nath, a student from Silchar's Ramanuj Gupta Senior Secondary School, who secured a tenth position in the class-10 final examination in 2022, has been marked absent in the English Language subject in the HS final result sheet.

His father, Bidyut Nath, a senior physician in Silchar said that his son has suffered because of the irregularities but he preferred not to react to this matter. On Friday evening, after the education minister's assurance, he said that his son's marksheet had not been updated yet.

The examination conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) concluded on March 13 and the result was declared on May 9. According to the education minister, 273908 students appeared in the examination and 242794 students passed. The pass percentage was 88.64% and the girls performed better than the boys all across the streams.

However, the irregularities in several education institutes in Cachar district left the students disheartened. A student from Silchar's Gurucharan College, on the condition of anonymity, said that the result was shocking.

"I know how I performed in the papers and I had some plans for further studies. But the marksheet has destroyed my career. My name is marked absent in English language paper but the marks in other subjects are less," the students said.

Owner of Silchar's Ramanuj Gupta Senior Secondary School, Rudra Narayan Gupta said this is a big concern and the education department needs to find the source of the problem.

"As per the process, papers from one district go to other districts for checking. The department needs to be more careful about including the marks in the mark sheets because this sort of instance can impact the students psychologically," he said.

Check the post here: