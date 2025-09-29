Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Registration ends tomorrow, direct link to apply here

Azim Premji Foundation will end the registration process for Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 on September 30, 2025. Girl students who want to avail this scholarship can apply through the official website of Azim Premji at azimpremjifoundation.org.
This scholarship is given to support girl students from disadvantaged background to pursue college education through an annual scholarship of INR 30,000 awarded for the full duration of their first undergraduate degree or diploma course.
Eligibility Criteria
The applicant should have passed both Class 10 and Class 12 as a regular student from a government school or college in any of the eligible States or Union Territories.
The applicant has taken admission in the first year (for academic session 2025–26) as a regular student of a recognised undergraduate degree or diploma course (2 to 5 years duration) at a government or a (credible and bona fide) private college or university, anywhere in India.