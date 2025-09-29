Azim Premji Foundation will end the registration process for Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 on September 30, 2025. Girl students who want to avail this scholarship can apply through the official website of Azim Premji at azimpremjifoundation.org. Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Registration ends tomorrow, direct link to apply here (Hindustan Times)

This scholarship is given to support girl students from disadvantaged background to pursue college education through an annual scholarship of INR 30,000 awarded for the full duration of their first undergraduate degree or diploma course.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant should have passed both Class 10 and Class 12 as a regular student from a government school or college in any of the eligible States or Union Territories.

The applicant has taken admission in the first year (for academic session 2025–26) as a regular student of a recognised undergraduate degree or diploma course (2 to 5 years duration) at a government or a (credible and bona fide) private college or university, anywhere in India.

Direct link to register for Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: How to register To apply online girl students can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Azim Premji at azimpremjifoundation.org.

2. Click on Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The applications will be under review from October to March 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Azim Premji Foundation.