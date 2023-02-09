Home / Education / News / Business & Employment Bureau celebrates golden jubilee at Jamia Hamdard

Business & Employment Bureau celebrates golden jubilee at Jamia Hamdard

news
Updated on Feb 09, 2023 04:26 PM IST

Business & Employment Bureau on February 8 celebrated golden jubilee at Jamia Hamdard. The NGO was established in 1972.

Business & Employment Bureau celebrates golden jubilee at Jamia Hamdard
Business & Employment Bureau celebrates golden jubilee at Jamia Hamdard
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Business and Employment Bureau, BEB celebrated its Golden Jubilee at Jamia Hamdard on Wednesday, February 8.

The ceremony was celebrated in presence of H.E. Arif Mohammad Khan, Governor of Kerala, Hammad Ahmed, President of BEB & Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard, Prof.(Dr.) M. Afshar Alam, Vice-Chancellor, Jamia Hamdard and Sajid Ahmed, General Secretary of BEB, as per a official press release issued by Business and Employment Bureau.

Established in the year 1972 by Hakeem Abdul Hameed Saheb, Business and Employment Bureau works as a NGO which provides education, Skill Training and opportunities to individuals seeking to improve their lives. The NGO has also collaborated with various government agencies to provide job-oriented skills and business opportunities to those in need.

According to the press statement, Prof. (Dr.) M. Afshar Alam, Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard, praised BEB's work to help marginalized communities. He further stated that "Jamia Hamdard and BEB will work hand in hand for the betterment of society."

While speaking at the event, Executive Secretary of BEB, Shaukat Mufti announced that on February 25, 2023, BEB will organize a Mega Job Fair with the participation of over 100 companies, providing job opportunities to the underprivileged.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news
education news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out