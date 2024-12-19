CBSE conducts inspections in 29 schools in 6 regions, including Delhi, says majority violating affiliation bye-laws

In a move to uphold educational standards, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted surprise inspections at 29 schools across six regions, including Delhi. The inspections were carried out in Delhi on Wednesday, December 18, and in Bengaluru, Patna, Bilaspur, Varanasi, and Ahmedabad on Thursday, December 19. In a statement issued on Thursday, the board reiterated its commitment to maintaining high educational standards and ensuring strict adherence to its guidelines. (Twitter)

The inspections aimed to assess compliance with CBSE norms and affiliation bylaws. A majority of the inspected schools were found violating the board’s regulations, including infrastructural norms, and admitting students beyond their recorded attendance capacity.

The CBSE has announced it will issue show-cause notices to schools found breaching regulations and is considering legal action against the offenders.

“These inspections represent a significant step in the Board’s ongoing efforts to promote transparency, accountability, and compliance among all affiliated schools,” the CBSE stated.

Last month, CBSE withdrew affiliation of 21 schools owing to significant numbers of non-attending students from classes 9th-12th. It also downgraded six schools from senior secondary to secondary level. The action was based on a series of surprise inspections conducted across 27 schools in Rajasthan and Delhi on 3 September 2024.