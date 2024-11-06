CBSE withdraws affiliation of 21 ‘dummy’ schools & downgrades 6 others, issues notice

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has withdrawn affiliation from 21 schools owing to significant numbers of non-attending students from classes IX-XII. CBSE has withdrawn affiliation of 21 ‘dummy’ schools and downgrades 6 others from senior secondary to secondary level.

Additionally, the board has also downgraded six schools from senior secondary to secondary level.

This was informed by the board through an official notice dated November 6, 2024. As per the CBSE, a series of surprise inspections were conducted across 27 schools in Rajasthan and Delhi on September 3, 2024.

The inspections were conducted to ascertain that the schools were operating in compliance with the norms of regular attendance of students in schools as per Affiliation and Examination Bye-Laws of the Board, the CBSE stated.

Asserting that the dummy or non-attending schools undermine educational integrity, the CBSE issued show cause notices, allowing schools 30 days to respond.

“The vital observations of the Surprise Inspection Committees in regard of the irregularities observed during the inspections were communicated as a report to the respective schools. The replies submitted by the schools were examined in detail by the Board,” the board said in the notice.

"The practice of dummy or non-attending admissions contradicts the core mission of school education, compromising students' foundational growth. To address this issue, we are taking a decisive action to combat the proliferation of dummy schools and send a clear message to all affiliated institutions to resist the lure of accepting dummy or non-attending admissions," news agency PTI quoted CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta as saying.

Meanwhile, of the total 21 schools whose affiliation has been withdrawn, 16 are in Delhi while five of them are in Kota and Sikar. The list of schools are as follows:

List of Disaffiliated Schools:

1. Khemo Devi Public School Narela, Delhi-110040

2. The Vivekanand School Narela Delhi-110040

3. Sant Gyaneshwar Model School Alipur, Delhi - 110036

4. P D Model Secondary School Sultanpuri Road-110041

5. Sidhhartha Public School Kanjhawal, North West Delhi - 110081

6. Rahul Public School Rajiv Nagar Extn.,Delhi -110086

7. Prince Uch Madhyamik Vidyalaya Sikar, Rajasthan-332001

8. Bharti Vidya Niketan Public School Chander Vihar, West Delhi, Delhi-110041

9. U.S.M.Public Sec.School Nangloi, Delhi - 110041

10. R.D. International School Baprola, New Delhi - 110043

11. Heera Lal Public School Madanpur Dabas, North West Delhi-110081

12. B.R. International School Mungeshpur, Delhi - 110039

3. Lord Buddha Public School Kota, Rajasthan-325003

14. S.G.N. Public School Nangloi, Delhi - 110041

15. M D Memorial Public School Nangloi Delhi- 678594

16. LBS Convent School Kota, Rajasthan-325003

17. Hansraj Model School Rohini Sector-21, Delhi- 110086

18. Shiv Jyoti Convent Senior Secondary School Kota, Rajasthan- 324010

19. Vidya Bharti Public School Sikar Rajasthan- 332001

20. K.R.D.International School Dhansa Road, New Delhi-110073

21. M.R. Bharti Model Sr. Sec. School Mundka-110041

List of Downgraded Schools:-

1 Adarsh Jain Dharmic Shiksha Sadan Najafgarh New Delhi-110043

2 B.S. International School Nilothi Extn., Delhi - 110041

3 Bharat Mata Saraswati Bal Mandir Narela, Delhi- 110040

4 Ch Baldev Singh Model School Distt North West Delhi, Delhi- 110041

5 Dhruva Public School Jai Vihar, New Delhi - 110043

6 Naveen Public School Nangloi, Delhi-110041