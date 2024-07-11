CBSE warns schools not to be misled by fake Agra-based organisation using board’s name to organise sports events

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has issued a notification warning stakeholders not to be deceived by a fake sports organization using the name of the board for organizing sports events. In the notice released on July 11, the CBSE said an Agra-based organization named ‘CBSE Board School Games Welfare Society’ (CBSE-WSO), is using its name while organising sports events, and while participating in sports competitions being organised by SGFI and other sports bodies. CBSE warns schools not to be misled by fake Agra-based organization using board’s name to organize sports event,

Also read: No change in the existing curriculum, except for classes 3 and 6: CBSE

The CBSE wrote, “It has been observed that the CBSE schools are unknowingly participating in the sports events being organised by this organisation. CSBE has no connection in any manner with the organisation named ‘CBSE Board School Games Welfare Society’ (CBSE-WSO), Agra (UP). All the schools are hereby advised not to associate with the said organisation in any manner and not to participate in the sports competitions by this organisation since neither the said organisation is a part of CBSE, nor the CBSE has any connection with this organization.”

Also read: NEET-UG row: CBI arrests one of the kingpins in paper leak case, remanded to 10-day custody by special court

“In case the schools receive any communication from any such organisation, the same may be cross-verified from the CBSE website (https://cbseit.in/cbse/2023/sports). All the schools are instructed through this circular not to participate in any sports event organised by the said organisation ‘CBSE Board School Games Welfare Society’ (CBSE-WSO), otherwise action shall be taken against the school,” the notice added.

Also read: Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 schedule released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, details inside

It may be mentioned here that the CBSE has through this notice also announced its affiliation with the School Games Federation of India (SGFI). The board said, “CBSE has been affiliated with the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) w.e.f. 08.07.2024. Accordingly, from 2024-25 onwards, the winners of the CBSE National Games will participate in SGFI National School Games organized by SGFI every year.”

Read the official notice here: