Centre proposes law to tighten noose on examination malpractices, introduces new Bill in Lok Sabha

The government today introduced a bill in Lok Sabha that seeks to do away with malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations, with provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine up to ₹1 crore. The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, introduced by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, seeks to do away with malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations with provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine up to ₹ 1 crore.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, introduced by Union Minister Jitendra Singh comes in the aftermath of the cancellation of a series of competitive exams including the teacher recruitment exam in Rajasthan, Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group-D posts in Haryana, recruitment exam for junior clerks in Gujarat and constable recruitment examination in Bihar, following question paper leaks.

The Bill envisages bringing greater transparency, fairness, and credibility to the public examination systems and reassuring the youth that their sincere efforts will be fairly rewarded and that their future is safe.

Now what are some of the objective of the Bill?

The Bill seeks to act against organized gangs, mafia elements, and those indulging in malpractices, without targeting students. Government officials found guilty will also not be spared.

Constitution of a high-level national technical committee on public examinations that will make recommendations to make the computerized examination process more secure.

The committee will develop protocols for insulating digital platforms, devise ways and means for developing fool proof IT security systems, ensure electronic surveillance of examination centers, and formulate national standards and services for both IT and physical infrastructure to be deployed for conduct of competitive examinations.

Deter nefarious elements from using impersonation methods and indulging in paper leaks and other malpractices.

Earlier, addressing a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session on January 31, President Droupadi Murmu had said the government is aware of the concerns of the youth regarding irregularities in examinations.

She said that it has been decided to enact a new law to deal sternly with such malpractices.

(With inputs from PTI)