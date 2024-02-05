MAHACET 2024 registration for MBA, MCA, M.Ed, M.P.Ed & other courses ends tomorrow

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the registration process for MBA, MCA, M.Ed, M.P.Ed & other courses on February 6, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for various courses can do it through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. MAHACET 2024 registration for MBA, MCA, M.Ed & other courses ends tomorrow

The last date to apply tomorrow for courses includes MAH-B.Ed.M.Ed.(Three Year Integrated Course)- CET)-2024, MAH-M.Ed CET-2024, MAH-M.P.Ed. CET-2024, MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCTCET-2024, MAH-B.P.Ed.-CET-2024, MAH- MBA/MMS-CET 2024, MAH-M.ARCH CET 2024, MAH-M.HMCT CET 2024, MAH-MCA CET-2024, MAH-B.Design CET 2024 and MAH-B.HMCT CET 2024.

Direct link to register

MAHACET 2024 registration: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on Registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Click on submit.

Now login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination for the courses mentioned above will be conducted in March- April 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.