Class 9 English paper allegedly leaked in Assam's Barpeta, annual exam cancelled

The class 9 English annual exam in Assam’s Barpeta district, scheduled for Thursday, was cancelled after the question paper leaked on social media, officials said. The Barpeta inspector of schools issued an order to all the school heads in the district and intimated about the English exam cancellation after the question paper leaked on social media, officials said.

A new exam date will be announced later.

"I would like to inform you that the English paper of class 9 annual examination which was scheduled to be held on March 20 is hereby postponed due to unavoidable circumstances," he said in the order.

Meanwhile, an official of the district-level internal examination committee said they learnt about the paper leak on Wednesday evening.

"We suspect that the paper went viral on social media. We are verifying all claims. We cannot take any risk and cancelled the examination," he added.