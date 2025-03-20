Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Class 9 English paper allegedly leaked in Assam's Barpeta, annual exam cancelled

PTI | , Barpeta
Mar 20, 2025 06:28 PM IST

An official of the district-level internal examination committee said they learnt about the paper leak on Wednesday evening.

The class 9 English annual exam in Assam’s Barpeta district, scheduled for Thursday, was cancelled after the question paper leaked on social media, officials said.

The Barpeta inspector of schools issued an order to all the school heads in the district and intimated about the English exam cancellation after the question paper leaked on social media, officials said.
The Barpeta inspector of schools issued an order to all the school heads in the district and intimated about the English exam cancellation after the question paper leaked on social media, officials said.

Barpeta inspector of schools Ratul Kumar Das issued an order to all the school heads in the district and intimated about the exam's cancellation.

A new exam date will be announced later.

Also read: Record number of pupils in England ‘severely absent’ from school

"I would like to inform you that the English paper of class 9 annual examination which was scheduled to be held on March 20 is hereby postponed due to unavoidable circumstances," he said in the order.

Also read: Assam Police Constable admit card 2025 not today, written test postponed; details here

Meanwhile, an official of the district-level internal examination committee said they learnt about the paper leak on Wednesday evening.

Also read: GATE COAPS 2025 schedule out at gate.iisc.ac.in, here are the important dates

"We suspect that the paper went viral on social media. We are verifying all claims. We cannot take any risk and cancelled the examination," he added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
See More
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On