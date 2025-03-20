Record number of pupils in England ‘severely absent’ from school

The number of pupils in England absent for long periods of time reached a record high last year, Government figures suggest. Department for Education (DfE) data indicates that 2.3% of pupils were “severely absent”, which means they missed at least 50% of possible school sessions, in 2023/24, compared with 2.0% in 2022/23. A school leaders’ union warned last week that some families see school as “optional” since the pandemic. (Unsplash)

Overall, 171,269 pupils were classed as severely absent last academic year, up from 150,256 in 2022/23. It is the highest number recorded since the current DfE data began in 2006/07. In 2018/19, the last academic year before the COVID-19 pandemic, 60,247 were classed as severely absent.

A school leaders’ union warned last week that some families see school as “optional” since the pandemic. The latest DfE data, published on Thursday, suggests that the number of unauthorised pupil absences from schools in England increased last year.

The unauthorised absence rate rose from 2.4% in 2022/23 to 2.5% in 2023/24, according to the figures. In 2018/19, the rate was only 1.4%. Last week, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson called on school and college leaders to “catch up fast” to improve pupil attendance, as she said that some schools were “not making enough progress” on absences.

Overall, the absence rate decreased from 7.4% in 2022/23 to 7.1% in 2023/24, but it remains higher than pre-pandemic rates of 4.7%, the data suggests. One in five (20.0%) of pupils in England, about 1.49 million young people, were “persistently absent” during the 2023/24 school year, which means they missed 10% or more school sessions.

This is down from 2022/23 when 21.2% of pupils were persistently absent, but it is still above the rate in 2018/19 (10.9%). The former Conservative government announced plans to hike fines for pupil absences in February last year to boost attendance since the pandemic. In September, school absence fines in England rose from £60 to £80, and a parent who receives a second fine for the same child within a three-year period will now receive a £160 fine.

The latest data covers the last academic year before fines for unauthorised absences were increased. Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “It is clear that there are still far too many children missing out on significant portions of their education. “Although there are signs of improvement in some areas, the rates of persistent and severe absence remain a real concern.” He added: “We need to accept that schools cannot solve this issue on their own and must set out clear expectations and plans for parents, government, schools and other agencies to work together in the best interests of young people. “This must be backed with funding to ensure there is sufficient capacity in the system for all children to get any additional support they require to be able to attend school on a regular basis. “Without investing in a strategic response to this issue, it is difficult to see how attendance rates are going to change at the scale required.”

In a speech in Liverpool on Saturday, Mr Di’Iasio said school had become “optional” for some families since the pandemic and he added that the “blunt instrument” of fines for unauthorised absences was not reversing the trend.

