Chennai, Tamil Nadu government must create posts that should be exclusively meant for teaching Tamil in primary and middle schools, like what is being followed in government high and higher secondary schools, PMK founder-leader S Ramadoss said on Sunday. Create Tamil teaching posts in primary, middle schools: PMK founder Ramadoss

In Tamil Nadu, over 50,000 people who studied Tamil as their core subject in BA, MA, M Phil and PhD and B Ed degrees, either do not have employment opportunities or they are in jobs that are not on a par with their standards and are, hence, suffering, the octogenarian leader said.

Several persons, who graduated more than 25 years ago, could not find jobs and such a regrettable situation is due to the policies "against mother Tamil," followed by the Tamil Nadu government, he alleged.

"In Tamil Nadu, in government schools, Tamil is taught as a compulsory language. However, till eighth standard, separate Tamil teaching positions have not been created in order to teach Tamil," he claimed adding, similarly, in private schools also, Tamil teachers have not been appointed for such classes.

"This is the reason for Tamil teachers not getting job opportunities in Tamil Nadu," Ramadoss alleged in a statement.

In primary and middle schools, a teacher trained in one particular subject may be able to take classes in another subject. However, as regards Tamil language, only those who have studied Tamil could teach it clearly. Though Tamil scholars have been stressing this for the past several years, the governments in Tamil Nadu have not paid heed. "This is an injustice to Tamil."

Since Tamil teaching job positions have not been created in primary and middle schools, those who have studied Tamil for a career in teaching are now working for very low salaries in jobs that have no connection whatsoever to their subject of study. "This situation should be changed." It is a big irony that the rulers, who say that the development of Tamil is their prime duty, are refusing to provide jobs to those who have studied Tamil.

Tamil Nadu government must create exclusive Tamil teaching positions in primary and middle schools on a par with a similar setup in government high and higher secondary schools. While Tamil has been made compulsory in private schools as well, Tamil teachers should be appointed there also and the recruitment shall be through the government and their salary should be on a par with government school teachers. "I urge the Tamil Nadu government to provide ₹10,000 monthly financial assistance to Tamil teachers who suffer without jobs for more than 5 years."

