New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Wednesday called upon the Centre to act against the mushrooming of fake higher education institutions. Delhi HC asks Centre to against mushrooming of fake higher education institutions

Calling it a serious issue, a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said that students attracted to such fake institutions usually belong to small towns, who spend their time and resources but end up with degrees that do not make them employable.

The court, which was hearing a PIL by lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi seeking action against fake universities, sought an affidavit from the central government, University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical Education indicating the steps taken by them to check the mushrooming of such institutes.

"We also call upon the learned Additional Solicitor General of India for respondent no. 1 to draw the attention of the authorities in the education department to the issues raised in the petition and impress upon them to take necessary action," the court said.

"Such a request is made by the court for the reason that students attracted to such institutions, if they pursue their courses, would ultimately result in wastage of their time, energy and resources as they will end up getting degrees and qualifications which will not make them employable," it added.

The court also asked the Delhi government to indicate the action that might have been taken by it after it constituted a committee to investigate the operation of fake universities in Delhi.

"The said affidavit shall state if any information has been gathered by said committee and what action has been taken for checking the running of such fake higher education institutions," the court ordered, as it listed the matter for the next hearing in August.

ASG Chetan Sharma said the situation is "shocking" as there are fake universities that offer vocational courses as well as courses in law and even medicine.

"This is not shocking. This information is available to everyone," the court retorted.

Sudhi, in his PIL, sought directions to the authorities to curb the proliferation of fake universities and unrecognised educational institutions operating in the capital as well as various parts of the country.

The petitioner asserted that the continued operation of fake universities was a fraud upon the public and violated the fundamental rights of education and livelihood of thousands of students.

The PIL sought criminal prosecution of all institutions identified as "fake universities" as well as a CBI probe against those involved in their creation.

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