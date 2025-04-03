Delhi Police probes female student for allegedly forging SSC exam scores, details here

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday initiated a probe against Mansi Trilok, a 27-year-old student, for allegedly submitting forged documents in the 2022 Combined Graduate Level Examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The student had allegedly submitted forged documents in the 2022 Combined Graduate Level Examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

According to an FIR lodged by an SSC representative, the student had claimed that she secured 103.01373 marks in the first stage of the examination, which was above the cut-off score required for qualification. However, official records revealed that she had actually scored 46.77876 marks, making her ineligible for the second stage.

As per the FIR, the student submitted a representation to the SSC on July 20, 2022, requesting a re-evaluation of her result. During verification, the Commission found that the mark sheet she provided was fabricated, reflecting higher scores than she had actually obtained.

A cross-check of her submitted documents against official records exposed clear discrepancies, leading the Commission to conclude that she had made false claims using forged documents.

Following an official complaint from the SSC, a case was registered on Wednesday under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for cheating), and 471 (using a forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code. The matter is now under investigation by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police

