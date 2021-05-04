Delhi University suspends online classes till May 16

Delhi University has announced the suspension of its online classes till May 16, in view of the surge in COVID 19 cases.

In a notification issued on its official twitter handle on Tuesday, the university said, " University of Delhi suspends online classes till 16th May 2021 in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases."

Earlier on Monday, Delhi University deferred its final year examinations amid rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

The final year and final semester exams of Delhi University were supposed to begin from May 15 but will now begin from June 1. The exams will be conducted online and held in open book format.