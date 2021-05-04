IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / News / Delhi University suspends online classes till May 16
In a notification issued on its official twitter handle on Tuesday, the university said, " University of Delhi suspends online classes till 16th May 2021 in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases."(HT file)
In a notification issued on its official twitter handle on Tuesday, the university said, " University of Delhi suspends online classes till 16th May 2021 in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases."(HT file)
news

Delhi University suspends online classes till May 16

  • Delhi University has announced the suspension of its online classes till May 16, in view of the surge in COVID 19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 02:43 PM IST

Delhi University has announced the suspension of its online classes till May 16, in view of the surge in COVID 19 cases.

In a notification issued on its official twitter handle on Tuesday, the university said, " University of Delhi suspends online classes till 16th May 2021 in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases."

Earlier on Monday, Delhi University deferred its final year examinations amid rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

The final year and final semester exams of Delhi University were supposed to begin from May 15 but will now begin from June 1. The exams will be conducted online and held in open book format.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi university online classes covid surge education news + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP