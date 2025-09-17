Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

DU warns colleges as candidates lure students with movies, fun trips ahead of DUSU polls

PTI |
Published on: Sept 17, 2025 09:00 am IST

DU administration has issued an urgent advisory to all colleges, cautioning against attempts by certain candidates to lure students outside campuses. 

The Delhi University administration has issued an urgent advisory to all colleges, cautioning against attempts by certain candidates to lure students outside campuses with attractions such as movie outings, adventure park visits and other recreational activities.

Delhi University (File Photo)
Delhi University (File Photo)

In a letter to principals, the Office of the Proctor said, "It has come to our notice that certain candidates are attempting to lure students outside the college premises by offering attractions such as movies, fun and adventure parks and other activities."

It has also been observed that buses are being parked outside college gates for this purpose and students, particularly female students, are being transported in these vehicles, it added.

The advisory has directed the institutes to "maintain strict vigilance and ensure that no such activity takes place in or around your college", warning that the responsibility for any such incident will "rest entirely with the concerned college administration".

It added that in case of any mishap, the college authorities will be held fully accountable.

The university has asked the principals to remain on high alert and take immediate preventive measures in this regard.

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls are scheduled for September 18, with the results to follow the next day.

Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
News / Education News / education news / DU warns colleges as candidates lure students with movies, fun trips ahead of DUSU polls
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On