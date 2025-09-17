DU warns colleges as candidates lure students with movies, fun trips ahead of DUSU polls

The Delhi University administration has issued an urgent advisory to all colleges, cautioning against attempts by certain candidates to lure students outside campuses with attractions such as movie outings, adventure park visits and other recreational activities. Delhi University (File Photo)

In a letter to principals, the Office of the Proctor said, "It has come to our notice that certain candidates are attempting to lure students outside the college premises by offering attractions such as movies, fun and adventure parks and other activities."

It has also been observed that buses are being parked outside college gates for this purpose and students, particularly female students, are being transported in these vehicles, it added.

The advisory has directed the institutes to "maintain strict vigilance and ensure that no such activity takes place in or around your college", warning that the responsibility for any such incident will "rest entirely with the concerned college administration".

It added that in case of any mishap, the college authorities will be held fully accountable.

The university has asked the principals to remain on high alert and take immediate preventive measures in this regard.

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls are scheduled for September 18, with the results to follow the next day.