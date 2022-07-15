Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to announce NIRF rankings 2022 today

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will announce National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF rankings 2022 on July 15 at 11 am.

This framework prepared by the Union Ministry of Education raks education institutions across India under several categories.

“On 15th July 2022, Hon’ble Education Minister, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will release the India rankings 2022 under National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), virtually. The annual exercise outlines a methodology to rank Higher Education Institutions (HEI’s) across India in various categories & subject domains. Stay tuned!” reads the tweet by Ministry of Education. NIRF ranking 2022 live

Depending on their areas of operation, institutes will be ranked under 11 different categories – overall, university, colleges, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, architecture, dental and research.

Several parameters including resources, research, and stakeholder perception and 5 major parameters – Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception are considered for ranking institutions.

Last year IIT-Madras was ranked the top institute in the overall educational institutes category and also the top engineering institute. IISc Bangalore was ranked second in the overall category.