Elsevier, Economist Impact join hands for unique ‘Confidence in Research: Researchers in the spotlight’ report

Elsevier, a leading organisation involved in scientific research and data analytics, has collaborated with Economist Impact to come up with a report titled 'Confidence in Research: Researchers in the Spotlight' that highlights the perspectives of Indian researchers within the evolving global research landscape. The report explores how research practices and communication have been impacted by the pandemic amid increased public scrutiny. Elsevier, Economist Impact join hands to come up with the unique ‘Confidence in Research: Researchers in the spotlight’ report highlighting the perspective of Indian researchers amid global changes. (Unsplash/Representative image)

The report, conducted by Economist Impact and supported by Elsevier, focuses on the findings from a global survey of over 3,000 scientists, scholars, and researchers, including 291 responses from India, a press release issued by Elsevier said.

The release pointed out that Indian researchers have highlighted concerns about widening inequalities in access to funding and resources, adding that 60% have agreed that the pandemic exacerbated inequalities concerning access to funding and resources, compared to the global average of 46%.

Furthermore, 69% of Indian respondents believe the pandemic elevated the importance of distinguishing quality information from misinformation.

Notably, the report includes recommendations from a Global Expert Panel consisting of researchers, academic leaders, science organizations, and policymakers.

Highlights of the report:

81% of Indian respondents are more likely to ensure their work is peer-reviewed as compared to the pre-pandemic phase.

51% of Indian researchers believe a rise in public attention will lead to better quality research, compared to the global count of 37%.

40% of Indian respondents feel very confident in communicating their research findings via social media, compared to 18% of global respondents.

23% of Indian respondents claim to have experienced or know colleagues who experienced online abuse.

Laura Hassink, Managing Director of Scientific, Technical, and Medical Journals at Elsevier, highlighted that the pandemic showed how important quality research is for addressing global challenges and accelerating progress for society.

“Science is advancing at an extraordinary pace but that has brought new pressures on researchers such as tackling damaging misinformation, handling public scrutiny, and communicating their work with confidence. The Economist Impact report can be a helpful stimulus as all stakeholders in research come together to turn recommendations into action,” Laura said.

Jonathan Birdwell, Global Head of Policy Research and insights for Economist Impact, stated that the pandemic increased public attention on the research community like never before, presenting opportunities for open science and policy influence, but also challenges around higher volume, speed, and demand for simple stories.

“Our research finds that many researchers want to solve societal problems, influence policy, and boost public understanding of research. But to do so confidently, they need more time to devote to communication, support in the face of online abuse, and recognition of their public-facing contributions,” pointed out Birdwell.

