UPSC CMS final result 2023 released at upsc.gov.in, check list of qualified candidates here

Union Public Service Commission released the final result for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023 on November 8. Candidates can check the CMS 2023 final result on the official website at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CMS final result 2023 released at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission conducted the Written Examination (Part-I) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023 on July 16, 2023, and the Personality Test (Part-II) was conducted from October to November 2023.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

A total of 584 candidates have qualified for category 1 and 677 have qualified for Category II.

“ The mark sheet is expected to be available on the website www.upsc.gov.in within fifteen days from the date of publication of result”, reads the official notification.

UPSC CMS Result 2023: How to check list of qualified candidates

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on “Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023”

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.