Govt First Grade Colleges in Karnataka to be provided debonded desktop computers
The government first-grade colleges in Karnataka will be provided with 12,500 debonded desktop computers as part of the Help Educate, a public- private initiative taken up by the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE), officials said.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday by the DCTE, Cognizant Technology Solutions India Pvt Ltd and the Rotary Club, the office of Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who holds the Higher Education portfolio, said.
The initiative has the prime objective of facilitating the learning of students of government first grade colleges and making a difference in the learning of students, most of whom hail from a socio-economically marginalised background, it said.
Under the Help Educate initiative, the DCTE has been partnering with MNCs and philanthropists to educate and train students for employment, train professors in modern methodology through faculty development programmes and digital teaching.
It would also equip government colleges with digital assets to adopt digital learning which is both a recent trend and also an inviolable necessity of times. As part of the initiative, Cognizant has volunteered to provide 12,500 de-bonded Desktop Computers which would be distributed among the colleges to establish computer Labs for the use of students, the release said.
The Rotary Club, Bangalore has offered to install Windows OS and Office 365 and transport and install these Desktops to respective destinations, it said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt First Grade Colleges in Karnataka to be provided debonded desktop computers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra govt ties with Udhyam to introduce entrepreneurial programme in ITIs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maruti Suzuki partners IIM Bangalore to nurture 26 start-ups in mobility sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi University to train 2,000 Singapore students in Indian dance, music
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Education Policy to make India knowledge capital of world: Piyush Goyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Medical Commission will bring great transparency, says PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Madras researchers working on new way to develop effective drugs against HIV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Flexible and innovative higher education ecosystem being created in India'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Jammu, J-K education department sign MoU to improve quality of education
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Direct Education Ministry to withdraw memorandum: Mamata writes to PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi's private schools in favour of online exams for upto class 8 students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan to resume regular classes at all schools from March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AP govt to implement CBSE system for classes 1 to 7 in its schools from 2021-22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM to address convocation ceremony of TN Dr MGR Medical University on Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Free uniforms, textbooks for govt school students in Rajasthan: Gehlot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox