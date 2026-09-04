The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the AIAPGET Answer Key 2026. The provisional answer key has been released on September 3 for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the provisional key through the official website of AIAPGET at exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget/. AIAPGET Answer Key 2026 released at exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget/, raise objection till September 5

Along with the answer key, the objection window has also opened. The objection window will close on September 5, 2026. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key may challenge the same by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200/- per question as a challenge fee.

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The processing fee may be paid using a debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking. Challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode.

As per the official notice, the challenges made by the candidate will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied to the responses of all the candidates accordingly.

Based on the Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The Key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.

Direct link to download AIAPGET Answer Key 2026

AIAPGET Answer Key 2026: How to download All those candidates who want to download the provisional key can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AIAPGET at exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget/.

2. Click on AIAPGET Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Once login is done, the answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The NTA AIAPGET examination was held on August 22, 2026 in about 205 examination centres located in 104 cities across the country for about 51, 482 candidates and on September 1, 2026 for 49 candidates scheduled in Rajasthan College of Engineering for Women, Jaipur in computer based test mode.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIAPGET.