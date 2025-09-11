Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
Govt hostels to boost education for underprivileged students in Latur: Minister

PTI |
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 11:36 am IST

Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil has said the construction of two government hostels, with a capacity of 100 students each, in Latur district will boost education for those belonging to the underprivileged sections.

Patil laid the foundation stone of the hostel buildings, to come up in Chakur taluka, on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to provide quality educational facilities to the economically weaker and marginalised students, helping them achieve academic excellence, he said.

Patil reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring justice and equal opportunities for all sections of the society.

The two-storey buildings will have residential rooms, dining hall, modern library and study areas, and 15 crore have been sanctioned for each of the two facilities.

