Haryana Government announces age relaxation for Common Entrance Test

The Haryana Government on Thursday announced an age relaxation for candidates appearing for the Common Entrance Test (CET) under the state's police constable recruitment drive.

Speaking to ANI, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that students who were previously unable to apply for the CET due to their age will now receive a three-year relaxation.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the decision was taken in the interest of the youth, asserting that it is the government's duty to provide justice to eligible students who suffered losses during the 2022 CET examination.

"...Haryana Govt has always stood with the youth. With regard to the Police Constable recruitment, the youth of the state had been meeting me at my residence. We had assured them relaxation in age in CET exam. We have made a decision on this age relaxation. Taking the demands of the youth who met me very seriously, necessary directions have been given. After 2022, due to the CET exam not being conducted, the eligible youth who suffered losses - it is the duty of our government to do justice to them. We have decided that in the interest of the youth, that for the upcoming exam the candidates have been given age relaxation. I extend them best wishes...Youth who could not apply for the CET exam due to their age, will now have a 3-year relaxation," said CM Saini.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister launched the National Education Evaluation and Validation (NEEV) Portal, designed to strengthen the implementation of the National Education Policy through continuous evaluation and data-based monitoring, according to an official release.

In the presence of the Chief Minister, Memoranda of Understanding were also signed under the 'Gyan Setu' initiative between the Golden Jubilee Haryana Institute for Fiscal Management and various universities to promote academic collaboration, research integration, and institutional capacity building.

The Chief Minister said that the initiatives unveiled mark a defining moment in Haryana's education reforms. The objective is to build an education ecosystem that goes beyond conventional degrees and focuses on skills, innovation, and employability. Referring to the Vision Document-2047, launched in alignment with the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India by 2047, he said Haryana is positioning education as a central pillar of long-term development.

Nayab Singh Saini further said the National Education Policy reflects a forward-looking framework that integrates knowledge with practical skills, enabling youth to become self-reliant and economically productive. The MoUs signed under the Gyan Setu initiative will ensure that academic research and institutional expertise are aligned with governance priorities and societal needs, he said.