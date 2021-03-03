IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / News / HC seeks reply on plea for contempt for not extending RTE beyond 14 years age
The court issued notice to Secretary of Ministry of Education seeking reply on the contempt petition filed by NGO Social Jurist and listed the matter for further hearing on March 17.(PTi File)
The court issued notice to Secretary of Ministry of Education seeking reply on the contempt petition filed by NGO Social Jurist and listed the matter for further hearing on March 17.(PTi File)
news

HC seeks reply on plea for contempt for not extending RTE beyond 14 years age

The Delhi HC has sought response of Ministry of Education on a plea seeking contempt action against the authorities for not taking decision on extension of free education under the Right To Education Act to children of EWS even after attaining 14 years of age in the same school.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:44 PM IST

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of Ministry of Education on a plea seeking contempt action against the authorities for not taking decision on extension of free education under the Right To Education (RTE) Act to children of EWS even after attaining 14 years of age in the same school.

Justice Najmi Waziri questioned the Central government as to why decision has not been taken to extend RTE Act beyond 8th class and upto 12th class, despite court’s directions passed in 2019.

The court issued notice to Secretary of Ministry of Education seeking reply on the contempt petition filed by NGO Social Jurist and listed the matter for further hearing on March 17.

Advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh, representing the NGO, said due to inaction on the part of the Central government, private schools across the country are throwing thousand of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students out of school every year after they pass class 8th.

“The very objective and purpose of fundamental right to education is defeated if any EWS student is not allowed to continue his studies in private school beyond class 8th and upto class 12,” the counsel said.

In December 2019, the high court had asked the Centre to take a decision on the extension of free education to disadvantaged children even after attaining the age of 14 years or beyond.

The plea sought initiation of contempt proceedings against the authorities for their alleged deliberate and intentional disobedience of December 9, 2019 judgement of the high court.

The plea alleged that that a period of more than a year has since elapsed and authorities have not taken any decision in this matter till date and that the parents of EWS category students are not in financial position to pay hefty school fee to unaided private schools in classes 9th and onwards.

It submitted that if a student has studied from nursery to class 8th in an English medium unaided private school and is asked to go to government school in class 9th and onwards, great prejudice would be caused to such student for more than one reasons.

It added that over one lakh students who would pass class 8th in the academic year 2020-21 will be thrown out of schools on account of financial inability on the part of parents to pay school fee in class 9th and onwards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
right to education delhi high court ews student ministry of education
Close
The court issued notice to Secretary of Ministry of Education seeking reply on the contempt petition filed by NGO Social Jurist and listed the matter for further hearing on March 17.(PTi File)
The court issued notice to Secretary of Ministry of Education seeking reply on the contempt petition filed by NGO Social Jurist and listed the matter for further hearing on March 17.(PTi File)
news

HC seeks reply on plea for contempt for not extending RTE beyond 14 years age

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:44 PM IST
The Delhi HC has sought response of Ministry of Education on a plea seeking contempt action against the authorities for not taking decision on extension of free education under the Right To Education Act to children of EWS even after attaining 14 years of age in the same school.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Naveen Patnaik’s cabinet in Odisha adopted a resolution urging the Centre to implement all the recommendations of MS Swaminathan Commission on MSP for all crops.(HT FILE PHOTO)
Naveen Patnaik’s cabinet in Odisha adopted a resolution urging the Centre to implement all the recommendations of MS Swaminathan Commission on MSP for all crops.(HT FILE PHOTO)
news

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates hostels for ST/SC students

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:20 AM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated hostels for scheduled tribe (ST) and scheduled caste (SC) students in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has started the ‘Smart City Skill development project’, to impart skill training to 250 trainees every year.(ANI)
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has started the ‘Smart City Skill development project’, to impart skill training to 250 trainees every year.(ANI)
news

AAP govt merges 13 institutes to create Delhi Skills & Entrepreneurship varsity

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:11 AM IST
The Kejriwal dispensation merged 13 government institutes on Tuesday to create the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University to boost higher and technical education.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many affiliated colleges of MU had complained that after completing admissions in January this year, most colleges had started regular lectures for the first year PG batches only by mid-January and conducting exams within six weeks would have been unfair to students.(HT file)
Many affiliated colleges of MU had complained that after completing admissions in January this year, most colleges had started regular lectures for the first year PG batches only by mid-January and conducting exams within six weeks would have been unfair to students.(HT file)
news

M Com, MA and MSc exams can now be conducted by March 30, says new MU circular

By Shreya Bhandary
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:41 AM IST
  • Less than ten days after the University of Mumbai released a circular asking colleges to conduct exams for first year post graduate batches by March 10, the varsity released another circular postponing the deadline to March 30, giving colleges a breather.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puducherry governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.(ANI file)
Puducherry governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.(ANI file)
news

Puducherry LG visits govt school, partakes food served as part of noon meal

PTI, Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Puducherry LG visits govt school, partakes food served as part of noon meal scheme
READ FULL STORY
Close
Villagers spray pesticides in a field on the outskirts of Sanand, around 30 km from Ahmedabad on September 1. The five states cited previously have also reported the maximum number of patients that have been cured and discharged, cumulatively accounting for 58.04% of the total 65,081 people who have recovered till September 1. (Sam Panthaky / AFP)
Villagers spray pesticides in a field on the outskirts of Sanand, around 30 km from Ahmedabad on September 1. The five states cited previously have also reported the maximum number of patients that have been cured and discharged, cumulatively accounting for 58.04% of the total 65,081 people who have recovered till September 1. (Sam Panthaky / AFP)
news

National Rice Research Institute develops device for pest management, patents it

ANI, Cuttack
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:00 PM IST
The automated device was invented by Dr Shyamaranjan Das Mohapatra, Principal Scientist, Entomology and Dr Mayabini Jena, former Principal Scientist and Head of Crop Protection Division of ICAR-National Rice Research Institute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. (File photo)
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. (File photo)
news

J-K Governor bats for encouraging innovation at university level

PTI, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha bats for encouraging innovation at the university level through outcome-based education
READ FULL STORY
Close
JNU vice-chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar (HT File Photo )
JNU vice-chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar (HT File Photo )
news

JNUTA opposes 2nd term for VC Jagadesh Kumar

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:34 AM IST
JNUTA opposes 2nd term for VC Jagadesh Kumar: ‘He took arbitrary decisions, weakened university’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(Unsplash)
Representational image.(Unsplash)
news

J-K govt begins health checkup of students to track their development

PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:03 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir government begins health checkup of students to track their development
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nitendra Singh was declared ‘Alumni of the Year’ while IAS officers Rajender Kataria and Dr Saumitra Mohan were awarded the ‘Public Service Award’ for 2021.(Handout)
Nitendra Singh was declared ‘Alumni of the Year’ while IAS officers Rajender Kataria and Dr Saumitra Mohan were awarded the ‘Public Service Award’ for 2021.(Handout)
news

IIMC Alumni Association announces winners of 5th IFFCO IIMCAA Awards

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:39 PM IST
  • The IIMC Alumni Association announced winners of the 5th IFFCO IIMCAA Awards during the annual alumni meet – Connections 2021, held on Sunday at IIMC HQ in New Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The main purpose of self-defence training is that girls can be made physically and mentally self-dependent so that they can any odd situation without being conflicted, Anand added.(HT file)
The main purpose of self-defence training is that girls can be made physically and mentally self-dependent so that they can any odd situation without being conflicted, Anand added.(HT file)
news

Girl students in UP to receive self-defence training

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Girl students of more than 40,000 upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will learn self-defence techniques under the Mission Shakti programme between March 1 and 31, said Vijay Kiran Anand, Director-General of School Education, Uttar Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Kharagpur. (Mint file)
IIT Kharagpur. (Mint file)
news

Whistleblower professor's student gets PhD from IIT Kharagpur after 6 years

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:33 PM IST
A six years struggle for IIT Kharagpur scholar Mahesh Shirole ended recently when he was awarded a PhD degree after repeated rejections of his doctorate thesis since January 2015, his supervisor said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students expressed joy and happiness upon meeting their friends and teachers.(HT File)
Students expressed joy and happiness upon meeting their friends and teachers.(HT File)
news

UP primary schools welcome students with balloons, flowers

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:02 PM IST
Private and government primary schools across Uttar Pradesh greeted students of Classes 1 to 5 with balloons and flowers as they reopened on Monday, nearly a year after they were closed due to the outbreak of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students wearing masks arrive to attend a school in Srinagar, on Monday, March.1, 2021. Schools reopened on Monday for classes 8 to 12 in Kashmir, eleven months after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP)
Students wearing masks arrive to attend a school in Srinagar, on Monday, March.1, 2021. Schools reopened on Monday for classes 8 to 12 in Kashmir, eleven months after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP)
news

Schools in Kashmir open after one year

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Schools in Kashmir reopened on Monday after remaining closed for nearly one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JNU has also permitted Bachelors and Masters students under the PWD category to enter the campus if they require access to laboratories and other facilities.(PTI)
JNU has also permitted Bachelors and Masters students under the PWD category to enter the campus if they require access to laboratories and other facilities.(PTI)
news

JNU allows final-year MPhil students on campus from March 8

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:11 AM IST
the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday said all final-year MPhil students who require access to the premises for submitting their dissertation on time will be allowed entry from March 8.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP