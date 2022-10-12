Home / Education / News / ICAI to conduct first placement program for women CAs, registration ends Oct 15

ICAI to conduct first placement program for women CAs, registration ends Oct 15

news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 05:12 PM IST

ICAI will conduct the first placement program for women CAs across the country. The registration process will end on October 15, 2022.

ByPapri Chanda, New Delhi

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI will conduct first placement program for women Chartered Accountants in India. All women Chartered Accountants (not holding full time COP) having obtained membership as on September 30, 2021 or prior to that are eligible to participate. The registration will end on October 15, 2022 at cmib.icai.org.

This is the first ever placement program which is specially designed for women members in industry by ICAI through its Committee for Members in Industry & Business (CMI&B) and Women Members Empowerment Committee (WMEC). With this placement drive, women will be able to explore opportunities to work on flexi-time/ part-time/ work from home.

The registration process was started on October 6, 2022 and the online psychometric and written test will be conducted on October 27. The interview will be conducted on October 31 at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai & Pune and on November 1, 2022 at Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Durgapur, Ernakulum, Indore, Kanpur, Nagpur, Noida, Rajkot, Thane & Visakhapatnam.

Interested candidates can register for the placement by paying 1000 plus 18 percent GST as registration cum participation fee which is non refundable. More related details are available on ICAI Placement Portal.

