IGNOU invites applications for certificate programme in Fashion Design

IGNOU's School of Vocational Education and Training is offering interested candidates a certificate programme in Fashion Design. The programme aims to cater for the needs of those who aspire to make their careers as assistant designers in the retail or export sectors, or want to become entrepreneurs, or would like to update their existing knowledge and specifically in pattern making and sewing, informed IGNOU.

According to a media release by IGNOU, the programme aims to prepare students for employability in the textile industry. The fee for the entire programme is Rs. 5000/- as per the official website.

The Government of India aims to achieve US 300 billion in textile exports by 2024-25 and create an additional 35 million jobs in the textile sector. Hence, it becomes necessary to adopt an exceptional pedagogical approach like blending learning for delivery of the programme as per industry needs, mentioned the press release.

According to IGNOU, the programme seeks to develop basic knowledge and understanding of the fundamentals of fashion design; understanding of the fashion industry in India and across the globe; impart fundamental knowledge of textiles; impart skills in digital technology in CAD; develop knowledge and understanding of pattern making skills and sewing techniques; and develop entrepreneurship and communication skills.

Eligibility Criteria:

10+2 (Senior Secondary)

Medium of Instruction:

English/Hindi (BFDI-073)

Duration:

Minimum 6 Months and Maximum 2 years

For more information, visit the official website.