IGNOU Student Innovation Award-2022: Apply till September 30, details here

Published on Jul 29, 2022 08:19 PM IST
  • Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has invited applications for ‘Student Innovation Award 2022’.
ByHT Education Desk

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has invited entries for the ‘Student Innovation Award 2022’. Interested IGNOU students who have created something creative can submit their applications in the required forms, which can be obtained at the official IGNOU website at sites.google.com/ignou.ac.in/navrieti/sia-2022.

The last date foe submitting application for Student Innovation Award 2022 is September 30, 2022. According to a press release from IGNOU, the top three entries will each get trophies, certificates, and cash awards worth 10,000, 7,000, and 5,000.

Direct link to apply here

How to apply for IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022

Visit the official IGNOU website at sites.google.com/ignou.ac.in/navrieti/home or www.ignou.ac.in

Download the application form

Submit the filled-in Proforma duly typed in MS Word along with the supporting documents through e-mail to ncide@ignou.ac.in

Candidates have to enclose a 5-10 minutes video clip on the development and working of your innovation.

The shortlisted students will have to provide a virtual presentation of their innovation, including how it was developed, how it functions, etc. The winners will be notified both individually and via the IGNOU website following the announcement of the results.

For more details visit the official website at https://sites.google.com/ignou.ac.in/navrieti/sia-2022

