IIT Bombay organises 2 month paid on-campus summer project program, enrolment begins

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has organised 2 month paid on-campus summer project program in the field of Climate and Sustainability for our undergraduate students.

The Summer Program for Undergraduate Research in Sustainability (SPURS) is for 2nd and 3rd year students. The program is established with sponsership by IITB B.Tech 1992 distinguished alumni donors, Dr. Vinaya Kapoor and Dr. Samir Kapoor.

BEST student every year as decided by the SPURS Committee may get an opportunity to present his/her/their work at the prestigious American Geophysical Union (AGU) annual meeting held in December every year.

The registration link is available on the official twitter account. The tweet reads, “We are back with the Summer Program for Undergraduate Research in Sustainability (SPURS). A two-month paid on-campus summer project program in the field of Climate and Sustainability for our undergraduate students (2nd and 3rd year). It was established in 2024 with sponsorship by IIT Bombay's distinguished alumni Dr. Vinaya Kapoor and Dr. Samir Kapoor (http://B.Tech. 1992).”