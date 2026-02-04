IIT Bombay organises 2 month paid on-campus summer project program, enrolment begins
IIT Bombay has organised 2 month paid on-campus summer project program. The last date to enroll is February 16, 2026.
Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has organised 2 month paid on-campus summer project program in the field of Climate and Sustainability for our undergraduate students.
The Summer Program for Undergraduate Research in Sustainability (SPURS) is for 2nd and 3rd year students. The program is established with sponsership by IITB B.Tech 1992 distinguished alumni donors, Dr. Vinaya Kapoor and Dr. Samir Kapoor.
BEST student every year as decided by the SPURS Committee may get an opportunity to present his/her/their work at the prestigious American Geophysical Union (AGU) annual meeting held in December every year.
The registration link is available on the official twitter account. The tweet reads, “We are back with the Summer Program for Undergraduate Research in Sustainability (SPURS). A two-month paid on-campus summer project program in the field of Climate and Sustainability for our undergraduate students (2nd and 3rd year). It was established in 2024 with sponsorship by IIT Bombay's distinguished alumni Dr. Vinaya Kapoor and Dr. Samir Kapoor (http://B.Tech. 1992).”
The application for IITB 2&3 year UG students will close on February 16, 2026. SPURS interview will be held by March 15, 2026. The results will be out on March 20, 2026 and the summer project will be held from May 15 to July 15, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT Bombay.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
