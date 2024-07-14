IIT Guwahati organizes 26th convocation, awards over 2100 degrees, check details here

A total of 2150 students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati received their degrees in various disciplines on Sunday during the 26th Convocation Ceremony. IIT Guwahati observed its 26th convocation ceremony on July 14. Over 2100 degrees were awarded during the event. (File image)

As per data, out of the 2,150 students, there are 1,682 male and 468 female students.

The graduating students include 932 students from the Bachelor of Technology and Bachelor of Design Courses, while 277 students were from PhD & Dual (Masters PhD). The rest, 182 students, were from the Master of Science (MSc), 54 from the Master of Arts (MA), 34 from the MS (Research) and 16 from the Master of Business Administration (MBA) discipline.

Vedant Gaurang Shah, B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering, achieved the top score in the entire B.Tech./B.Des batch and was awarded the President of India Gold Medal, while Rethyam Gupta, B.Tech. in Engineering Physics, received the Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal.

Additionally, Arpita Ray, M.Tech. in Geotechnical Engineering, was awarded the Governor of Assam PG Gold Medal, while Pranshu Kandoi, B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering, was awarded the Governor of Assam UG Gold Medal.

Padma Shri awardee Dr Sridhar Vembu, Founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, alongside Prof Gautam Barua, Former Director of IIT Guwahati, who attended as the Guest of Honor.

Dr. Rajiv I Modi, Chairman, Board of Governors, presided over the event virtually, while Dr Prahlada Rama Rao, Acting Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIT Guwahati, delivered the welcome address.

Presenting the Convocation Report, Prof Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, said, "We are proud to celebrate IIT Guwahati's 26th Convocation. This milestone reflects the hard work and dedication of our graduating students, who have excelled in their academic and research pursuits. Our institute's achievements in tech transfer, patent filings, and high-quality research publications highlight the innovative spirit of our graduates."

Prof Jalihal added, "Our comprehensive efforts, recognized in the NIRF 2023, Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, Nature 2024, and QS World University Rankings 2025, underscore our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. With 11 departments, 9 academic centers, 5 academic schools, and the AAHII Hospital, IIT Guwahati not only strives for academic excellence but also actively fosters a culture of research-driven discovery and societal impact. Our initiatives exemplify our dedication to advancing knowledge, empowering global collaborations, and pioneering solutions that positively transform communities worldwide."

Prof Jalihal concluded by expressing his heartfelt congratulations to all the graduates and expressing his confidence in each student to excel in life.

Delivering the Convocation address, Chief Guest Dr Sridhar Vembu, Founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation, congratulated the graduating class on their remarkable achievement.

He encouraged them, saying, "As you embark on conquering the world with your knowledge and skills, allow me to share insights from my own journey. Indigenizing technology starts with proactively addressing immediate challenges, seeing them as fertile ground for innovation. It requires a steadfast commitment to investing in research and development, fostering a culture of creativity and resilience. Embrace challenges as they arise--they not only test and refine your strengths but also spark breakthroughs that drive significant progress and lasting impact. Remember, the lessons learned from experience are invaluable, guiding your path forward. Together, let us focus on developing our country and building our nation by enhancing our capabilities and expanding opportunities for all."

During his address, Professor Gautam Barua, former Director of IIT Guwahati and IIT Guwahati 26th Convocation Guest of Honor, said, "Congratulations to the graduating students on achieving this significant milestone! As you progress, I encourage you to explore diverse areas of interest and deepen your expertise. My best wishes to each of you for achieving continued success and fulfilment in all your future endeavours."

Prof Barua added, "Sustaining the momentum of growth and excellence is fundamental to the success of IITs. Our institute is defined by its rich culture and supportive environment, which must be preserved and passed down to future generations of faculty and students."

IIT Guwahati draws talented students from all over the country for its undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes, with an increasing number of international students. Over its 30-year history, IIT Guwahati has seen over 22,600 graduates.

IIT Guwahati is on its path to being recognised as one of the world's top institutes/universities. By implementing NEP 2020 policies, IIT Guwahati is advancing in interdisciplinary, multi-disciplinary, and transdisciplinary research and technology development. This includes offering courses in futuristic areas, fostering a start-up culture, promoting entrepreneurship at all levels, and creating jobs in the Northeast.

During the reporting year, IIT Guwahati is spearheading a significant multi-institutional transformational project known as the "Digital Nerve Centre," in partnership with the National Health Mission Assam, TATA Medical & Diagnostics, and the Gates Foundation.

With the aim of strengthening and expanding the educational landscape of the entire Northeast region, IIT Guwahati has partnered with the state government to facilitate a range of training and mentoring programmes for both teachers and students at the school level, encouraging them to pursue academic excellence.