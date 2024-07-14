UGC-NET fiasco 2024: No plans for separate PhD entrance exams, says DU Vice Chancellor

Delhi University (DU) has no plans to hold separate PhD entrance exams like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh stated on Sunday. Amid concerns over UGC NET, Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said on Sunday that there are no plans to hold separate PhD entrance exams like the JNU. (File image)

The DU Vice-Chancellor added that the university is awaiting guidance from the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The uncertainty surrounding PhD admissions arose after the Centre cancelled the UGC NET exam, which had been crucial for entry into PhD programs. The UGC NET exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), determines eligibility for teaching positions and PhD admissions.

Also read: CBSE supply exams for 10th, 12th on July 15, here are the instructions for candidates

"We have no plans to hold a separate in-house PhD entrance exam. We will follow whatever UGC suggests. We have not received any communication from the NTA and are awaiting their guidance. We expect the academic session for PhD to be delayed by a month," he told ANI.

Singh's comments were in response to queries about whether DU planned to conduct its own entrance test following the controversy surrounding the NTA's UGC NET exam.

On June 19, the Centre cancelled the exam after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) raised concerns about the integrity of the examination.

Also read: CUSAT CAT 2024 Btech 1st allotment: Last date to pay programme fee on July 15, details here

Meanwhile, JNU is considering abandoning the UGC NET exam for PhD admissions and reverting to an in-house entrance test. This year, JNU announced it would accept the National Eligibility Test (NET) scores instead of conducting its own entrance test, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The UGC, in a notification dated March 27, 2024, decided that from the academic session 2024-25, the NET score could be used for PhD admissions in place of entrance tests conducted by various universities and higher education institutions (HEIs).

Also read: JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 released at jkbose.nic.in, here's how to check scorecards, result details here

The UGC NET, conducted by the NTA in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode since December 2018, determines eligibility for Assistant Professorship and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges. The award of JRF or eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the aggregate performance in Paper-I and Paper-II of the UGC NET.