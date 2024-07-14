CBSE supply exams for 10th, 12th on July 15, here are the instructions for candidates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the compartment examinations for Classes 10 and 12 from tomorrow, July 15. The examinations are held for those candidates who failed in one or two subjects and applied for the supplementary examinations to improve their scores. CBSE Supplementary Examinations 2024 for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on July 15. Check the important exam-day instructions. (Representative image)

For Class 10, students who failed in one or two subjects could apply for the compartment examinations, whereas for Class 12, students who failed in only one subject were allowed to apply for the examinations.

The CBSE Class 10 Supplementary examination will be conducted for six days – July 15, July 16, July 18, July 19, July 20, and July 22. Most of the papers will be held for three hours from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, while Computer Applications and Information Technology papers will be held for two hours, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm on the last day of the examination.

Likewise, the Class 12 Supplementary examination will be held only on July 15. The examination will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm or from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, depending on the length of the paper.

The supplementary examination will be held according to the syllabus prescribed for the board examination, which is available on the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

INSTRUCTION TO CANDIDATES:

As per the CBSE, no communication devices will be allowed in the Examination Centre.

Candidates found in possession or using the same will be liable to strict action by the board as per UFM rules.

Candidates are required to maintain strict discipline in the Examination Centre throughout the exam.

Candidates will be given 15 minutes extra time to read the question paper.z

Meanwhile, candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at cbse.gov.in.

Notably, the CBSE announced the results of the regular Class 10 and 12 examinations on May 13, 2024. The overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 93.60 percent, and for Class 12, it was 87.98 percent.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website of CBSE.