Home / Education / News / IIT Guwahati to hold 23rd convocation on July 16 in virtual mode
IIT Guwahati to hold 23rd convocation on July 16 in virtual mode(Agencies)
IIT Guwahati to hold 23rd convocation on July 16 in virtual mode(Agencies)
news

IIT Guwahati to hold 23rd convocation on July 16 in virtual mode

  • The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will hold its 23rd convocation on July 16 in virtual mode. The live telecast of the convocation can be seen on YouTube and Facebook 10 am onwards.
READ FULL STORY
Edited by Maitree Baral
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 06:04 PM IST

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will hold its 23rd convocation on July 16 in virtual mode. The convocation will be telecast on YouTube and Facebook 10 am onwards.

NR Narayan Murthy, Founder Infosys will be Chief Guest, the institute has said.

Professor Hisataka Moriwaki, President, Gifu university, Japan will be the Guest of Honour of the occasion, it has added.

This is the second time, the institute will confer degrees to students in virtual mode.

Many universities and educational institutes have switched to virtual mode of convocation after holding live convocation was not possible due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, IIT Guwahati Professor MK Bhuyan of the electronics and electrical engineering (EEE) department and two of his students Snehil Sanyal and H Pallab Jyoti Dutta had developed an online platform for the virtual event. “As students were unable to be physically present at the convocation due to the Covid-19 scenario, we decided to create a virtual presence experience for them and the teachers,” said Bhuyan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit guwahati placements iit guwahati iiit guwahati + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.