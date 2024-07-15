IIT Kanpur gears up to host Opportunity Open Source Conference 2024 from August 24, invites proposals

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is gearing up to host the Opportunity Open Source Conference 2024 in collaboration with the Linux Foundation, OpenPrinting, Canonical, and Zephyr. IIT Kanpur to host the Opportunity Open Source Conference 2024 from August 24 to 26, 2024. (HT file image)

The conference will be held August 24 to 26, 2024.

A press release issued by the institution stated that the Open Source Conference (OOSC) is a premier event dedicated to fostering innovation, collaboration, and learning in the open-source community.

The conference will be attended by developers, enthusiasts, industry experts, and academics who will explore the latest trends, tools, and projects in open source, the release added.

Industry leaders will present insightful talks and panels, sharing their expertise on diverse topics within the open-source realm.

In 2023, the conference was hosted by IIT Mandi, wherein 11 GSoC (Google Summer of Code) contributors were selected post-conference.

The conference this year promises to be a significant gathering of open-source enthusiasts, developers, and contributors.

The conference will be chaired by Till Kamppeter from OpenPrinting and Aveek Basu from GSoC at the Linux Foundation.

As per the release, a diverse line-up of activities has been designed to foster collaboration and innovation.

Interactive workshops, such as 'Introduction to Linux Kernel Development' and 'DevOps Practices with Ubuntu,' will provide hands-on learning opportunities facilitated by experts from Canonical, the Linux Foundation, and OpenPrinting, the release informed.

There will also be engaging in Q&A sessions with pioneers and innovators, gaining direct insights into the latest developments in open-source technology.

Furthermore, attendees will have the opportunity to delve into key areas such as Artificial Intelligence, modern software distribution methods, advancements in the Internet of Things (IoT), and the evolving landscape of open-source gaming, among other topics.

Not just this, the conference will also host a Networking Dinner, providing a platform for attendees to forge connections and initiate collaborations that can shape the future of technology.

IIT Kanpur, in this regard, has invited developers, contributors, and enthusiasts to submit proposals for talks, workshops, and panels for the Opportunity Open Source Conference 2024.

Those interested can apply by July 20th, 2024.

For more information, visit the official website.