IIT Madras: Four-day long All India Research Scholars' Summit 2024 begins, researchers from diverse fields attend

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is hosting the All India Research Scholars’ Summit (AIRSS) 2024 from today till March 7, 2024. Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar, addressing All India Research Scholars’ Summit 2024 at IIT Madras on March 4, 2024.

According to a press release, the AIRSS 2024 is being conducted by the Research Affairs Council of IIT Madras and brings together researchers from diverse disciplines across India.

A primary agenda behind the AIRSS 2024 is to explore the latest advancements in various research domains presented through oral presentations, poster sessions, and product/prototype showcases.

As part of the program, a panel discussion on ‘Research and Development: Catalysts for India's Global Academic Standing’ was held that featured Dr V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, Dr Govindan Rangarajan, Director of IISC Bangalore, Dr B S Murthy, Director of IIT Hyderabad, Dr Aghila, Director, NIT Trichy, and Dr DVLN Somayajulu, Director of IIITDM Kurnool.

Union MoS for Electronics and Information Technology, and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar addressed the inaugural session and said, “The crowning development, in the context of this Research Summit is going to be the soon-to-be-announced Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre, which will be a global standard academia-Government-private sector-start-up partnered institution that will initially co-located with the Semiconductor Complex Limited as an institution.”

Chandrashekhar added that the centre will emerge as one of the principal poles of semiconductor research in the coming decade with the ability to be spun off into an independent semiconductor research organization that will compete and cooperate with IMEC, MIT Microelectronics, USA, and ITRI (Industrial Technology Research Institute), Taiwan.

The Union Minister also highlighted on how the Semiconductor ecosystem grew in India in the last two years.

Addressing the Research Scholars, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, emphasized on the need for state-of-the-art research to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

He said that the summit will pave the way for strong research collaborations among the vibrant research community.

The inaugural session will be followed by a Plenary Panel focusing on the critical role of defence and space research in achieving a self-reliant India.

‘Spotlight Talks’ have also been scheduled to engage during which experts will share insights, experiences, and perspectives gained in their respective fields, as informed in the release.

There will also be plenary panel discussions by eminent figures such as Directors of IITs, IISC, NITs, and IIITs along with representatives from organizations such as DRDO, Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR), Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) and Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

The summit will feature cultural events such as music concerts, open mic sessions, recreational activities, and DJ beats.