IIT Madras launches PG Diploma course in Manufacturing Analytics for industry professionals
The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has launched a postgraduate diploma course in Manufacturing Analytics. This one-year course is designed for industry professionals with advanced capabilities in data analytics, Artificial Intelligence and digital transformation.
The first batch will commence on September 7, 2026. The last date to apply is May 31, 2026.
As per a press statement issued by the Institute, this launch will help IIT Madras to strengthen its portfolio of industry-aligned postgraduate programmes, reinforcing its role in building advanced technical and leadership talent for India’s evolving manufacturing ecosystem.
Offered by the Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, it is designed to address the growing industry demand for professionals who can apply analytics and AI directly to manufacturing operations, productivity improvement and strategic decision-making.
The curriculum combines robust mathematical foundations with contemporary topics such as machine learning, deep learning and generative AI, while emphasising real-world manufacturing use cases. Structured over three academic terms across one year (September–August), the diploma carries a total of 90 credits, reflecting its academic rigour and strong applied focus.
While speaking at the launch, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “As India’s manufacturing sector accelerates its digital transformation, there is a clear need for programmes that combine academic depth with industry relevance. This postgraduate diploma reflects IIT Madras’ commitment to creating future-ready professionals who can lead technology-driven transformation in manufacturing.”
Eligibility includes candidates holding three-year or four-year undergraduate degrees in relevant disciplines, including B.Sc. Computer Science and Computer Applications, subject to IIT Madras admission criteria.
The diploma is targeted at working professionals from large- and medium-scale manufacturing organisations, as well as eligible graduates seeking to build advanced capabilities in manufacturing analytics. The program will be delivered through a web-enabled format designed to support diverse learner needs, as per the press release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
