IIT Madras Pravartak, BodhBridge join hands to offer free entrepreneurship programs for students & professionals

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation in partnership with BodhBridge Education, a company run by an IIT Madras alumnus, launched two innovative and free entrepreneurship training programs for students and working professionals, designed to nurture next generation of entrepreneurs in India. IIT Madras Pravartak, BodhBridge are collaborating to offer free entrepreneurship programs for students and working professionals. (Image source: bodhbridge.iitmpravartak.org.in)

The two initiatives are named “From Students to Startup” for college students (UG & PG) and working professionals, and “Discover the Entrepreneur in You” for school students.

Both programs will be offered in online mode and offer live interactive sessions from experts, course materials and case studies besides access to the recorded sessions.

In addition, the training program and the material are provided free of cost.

The first batch will commence on November 1, 2025, and the last date to register is October 28, 2025.

There will be regular training programs every month for school and college students, a press release informed.

Balamurali Shankar, Chief Knowledge Officer, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, spoke about the program, and said that the introduction of entrepreneurship training at both school and college levels by IITM Pravartak and BodhBridge are aimed at building a generation of confident, innovative, and socially responsible leaders.

“Entrepreneurship education helps students gain a competitive advantage in life and career. It fosters resilience, confidence, purpose, and prepare them not only to launch ventures but also to succeed in any field. Students trained in entrepreneurship are more likely to start businesses in the future, contributing to economic growth and societal progress,” he said.

Features of the program: From Students to Startups (College Students) - An online live training program that introduces undergraduates and postgraduates to the world of entrepreneurship. Participants will learn how to identify problems worth solving, validate ideas, build business models, conduct market research, and explore funding, marketing, and compliance essentials. Discover the Entrepreneur in You (School Students) - An online live training program designed to foster creativity, problem-solving, and leadership in students from Classes 7 to 12. The program introduces fundamental business concepts, ideation, problem-solving, and essential entrepreneurial skills through engaging case studies. Interested students can enrol free of charge on the following website at bodhbridge.iitmpravartak.org.in. They can also register for the optional certification exam by paying a nominal fee.

Students will receive a performance grade certificate from IITM Pravartak based on their exam performance.

More information about the training program for college students and working professionals are available on bodhbridge.iitmpravartak.org.in/development.php.

For details about the program for school students, visit bodhbridge.iitmpravartak.org.in/Entrepreneurship.php.